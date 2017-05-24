Taiwan first place in Asia to legalize gay marriage

Taiwan's top court ruled in favour of legalizing same-sex union on Wednesday. The ruling paves the way for the island nation to become the first place in Asia to gay marriage.

The constitutional court said if parliament does not make the change within two years, same-sex couples could register to marry regardless, based on its interpretation, reports AFP.

It gave the government two years to implement the ruling. A 59-year-old gay rights campaigner, Chi Chia-wei, who brought the case to the constitutional court, had urged judges to allow same-sex couples to register to marry the next day if they approved the change.

#Taiwan rules that the freedom of marriage for two persons include "whether to marry" and "whom to marry" - full text below #loveislove pic.twitter.com/i6f0Ob9IQA — Ministry of Culture (@CulturalTaiwan) May 24, 2017

As President Tsai Ing-wen became Taiwan's first female leader who supported the change of law the Momentum gained for same-sex marriage.

OneIndia News