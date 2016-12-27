Taiwan to closely monitor movements of Chinese aircraft carrier

Taipei, Dec 27 Taiwan will closely monitor the movements of Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning, sailing southwest in the waters of the South China Sea, the Ministry of National Defence announced.

The ministry said the Taiwanese armed forces have carried out reconnaissance missions but did not divulge any more details, Efe news agency reported. However, according to local media reports, two F-16 jets and two RF-16 reconnaissance airplanes were sent from the Hualien air base in eastern Taiwan.

On Monday, the Chinese aircraft carrier sailed near some islands, which are administered by Taiwan but claimed by China. According to China's defence ministry, Liaoning set sail on Saturday towards Western Pacific waters to carry out routine military manoeuvres in the region.

