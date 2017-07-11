Syria monitor says ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi dead

Syria monitor on Tuesday said that ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has been killed.

Islamic State leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi has been killed - Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says it has "confirmed information". He was killed in an airstrike in Iraq province of Nineveh.

The 45-year-old was a leader of Islmaic State which controls terroritoty around the world. Al-Baghdadi, a hate preacher who has a $25million bounty on his head, was believed to have been hiding out in the desert outside the besieged city of Mosul in northern Iraq.

In January it was reported the leader had been 'critically injured in airstrikes in northern Iraq. According to an official Iraqi government document, al-Baghdadi was born in Samarra in Iraq in 1971.

OneIndia News