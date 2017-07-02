Syria: 18 killed in multiple car bomb blasts in Damascus

At least 18 people were killed in multiple car bomb blasts in Syria's capital Damascus on Sunday, said reports.

Reports said that around a dozen others were injured in the devastating blast, the worst in the Syrian capital since March.

State media said security forces intercepted the two other car bombs, suggesting they were controlled explosions. The third one, however, reached a crowded place and set off the blast.

State TV said security forces detected two car bombs at an entrance to the city, and foiled a plot to target crowded areas on first day of work after the long Muslim holiday that follows Ramzan. The state news agency SANA said the security forces detonated two car bombs at the airport road intersection.

In March, two suicide bomb attacks in Damascus killed several dozen people, most of them at the Palace of Justice courthouse near the Old City. Islamic State claimed responsibility for that attack.

