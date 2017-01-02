Suu Kyi pledges commitment to lasting peace in Myanmar

Nay Pyi Taw, Jan 2 Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi has pledged her commitment to achieving lasting peace in the country in 2017.

Speaking at the opening of the National Reconciliation and Peace Centre (NRPC) here, Suu Kyi on Sunday said Myanmar's peace making efforts will meet with success in the coming year, Xinhua news agency reported.

"From this building, we will face the challenge of bringing the country on the right path to the goal of peace and with the help of the people and our good friends in the world who have a genuine goodwill toward the country, we will strive for national reconciliation and peace in Myanmar." There has already been an NRPC in Yangon chaired by Suu Kyi.

IANS