Surgical strikes showed India's power: Top 10 quotes from Modi's US address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi swayed the audience in the United States on the first day of his two day visit. He interacted with the Indian diaspora in Washington DC's suburb of Virginia on Sunday.

From speaking about the surgical strikes to praising Sushma Swaraj, Modi made ten important points during his address. Here are the top ten quotes from his addreess.

After taking over as PM, the warmth the Indian community gave is memorable.

My Madison Square address is an introduction of myself.

The India of your dream will be a reality during your lifetime.

India is progressing at a record pace today.

There has not been a single case of corruption in the past 3 years.

The youth of India understands technology very well.

Terrorism is an enemy of mankind.

Surgical strikes on Pakistan showed the world India's power.

It is a well known fact that Sushmaji replies quickly on Twitter to peoples' problems.

In times of trouble the Indian diaspora has faith that the Indian embassy will respond quickly.

OneIndia News