Suicide Bombing: 10 killed in Damascus, Syria

At least 10 people are feared to be dead in a suicide bombing episode in Damascus, Syria.

Damascus, Jan 13: At least 10 people were killed and 17 others wounded on Thursday by a suicide bombing in the Kafarsuseh neighbourhood in the capital Damascus.

Two suicide bombers detonated their explosive belts near the Muhafaza sport club in Kafarsuseh west of Damascus, Xinhua reported.

Bomb Blast
Meanwhile, the state TV aired footage of the blast site, showing bloodstained walls and charred car cases as a number of policemen holding their rifles roaming the area.

The explosion comes as the Syrian army and allied Shiite fighters are so close to capture the Barada Valley region northwest of Damascus, in a bid to secure the Ain Fijeh springs, the main water source feeding the capital.

IANS

Story first published: Friday, January 13, 2017, 8:00 [IST]
