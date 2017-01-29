Sudanese student handcuffed, detained post Trump's immigration order

A Sudanese student was briefly handcuffed and detained for about five hours after she landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Friday night following President Donald Trump's order restricting entry into the United States for people from seven Muslim-majority nations, said reports.

Nisrin Elamin, who is a Stanford PhD student, has a legal US residency and has been living in the country for since 1993.

Trump signed an executive order on Friday to suspend refugee arrivals for at least 120 days, and to bar visas for three months for travellers from Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Yemen and Sudan. The move was met with widespread protests across the country.

Sudanese student, who had been to Sudan for academic research, said she was questioned, patted down and handcuffed, said reports. The handcuffs were used to escort people between areas of the airport.

According to reports, green card holders from one of the seven affected countries who are currently outside the US will need a case by case waiver to return to America. Those Green Card holders in the US will have to meet with a consular officer before leaving the country.

['It's not a Muslim ban': Donald Trump defends immigration order]

The immigration order, however, hit a roadblock when a federal judge issued an emergency order temporarily barring authorities from deporting refugees and other visa holders who have been detained.

OneIndia News