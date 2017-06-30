Stunt gone horribly wrong: Man dead, girlfriend charged with murder

A 19-year-old US woman has been charged with murder after she shot at her 22-year-old boyfriend, who had convinced her that a book would stop the bullet, leading to his death.

Monalisa Perez shot Pedro Ruiz with a powerful handgun from about a foot while attempting a stunt after Ruiz convinced her that an encyclopedia, held close to his chest, would stop the bullet.

Perez had earlier written on her Twitter handle that she and Pedro were going to shoot 'one of the most dangerous videos ever'. She had also written that it was Pedro's idea and not hers.

He had even shown a book to Perez with a bullet hole on one side and no exit hole in an attempt to convince her for the stunt.

The entire event has been filmed and the couple's three-year-old daughter is also a witness to the unfortunate incident, said reports.

The attempted stunt was carried out using a .50 caliber pistol whoich has been recovered by the police. They also have a Youtube channel where the couple have posted several videos.

People close to them claim it was an accident and that they even tried to convince Pedro not to do it. Pedro has reportedly been talking about the stunt for sometime.

The authotirties have, however, refused to accept the incident as an accident. Perez has been charged with second-degree manslaughter charge and left on bail as she is pregnant with the couple's second child.

AFP quoted Norman County Sheriff Jeremy Thornton as saying that he 'wouldn't call it an accident'.

Perez has been left on bail on the condition that she would wear a GPS device and keep away from firearms.

OneIndia News