Strong 6.1 earthquake struck coast of Fiji

The quake, recorded at 6:11 pm (0611 GMT) was centred 152 kilometres southwest of Nadi and 238 kilometres from the capital Suva at a depth of 10 kilometres.

Subscribe to Oneindia News

Suva, Jan 14: A shallow 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Fiji on Saturday, the US Geological Survey said, but there were no immediate reports of damage.

Strong 6.1 earthquake off coast of Fiji
Reprsentational Image

The quake, recorded at 6:11 pm (0611 GMT) was centred 152 kilometres southwest of Nadi and 238 kilometres from the capital Suva at a depth of 10 kilometres.

A 7.2-magnitude earthquake was recorded in the same region a week ago. That tremor was felt in Nadi but did not cause any damage. The area lies on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", a highly active tectonic zone that frequently experiences earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

PTI

Read more about:

earthquake, fiji

Story first published: Saturday, January 14, 2017, 13:35 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 14, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
 