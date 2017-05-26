Sri Lanka: Heavy floods, landslides kill over 55 people

Colombo, May 26: Heavy floods and landslides triggered by torrential rains have killed over 55 people and left more than 40 missing in Sri Lanka, a media report said on Friday.

According to the Disaster Management Centre, a total of 7,856 individuals from 2,811 families were affected in the Sabaragamuwa, Western and Southern Provinces due to the torrential rains which have been lashing several parts of Sri Lanka since yesterday. "A total of 42 people are missing while two people were injured.

The number of deaths in Ratnapura district is recorded as 10 and it's nine in Kalutara due to floods and landslides," the DMC said in a report. According to the report, Galle is the worst affected district where 7,157 people have been affected. The death toll from floods and landslides caused by the torrential rains has exceeded more than 55 by noon today, 'Daily Mirror' reported. Kalutara District Secretariat Field Officer said 38 deaths were reported from the district alone.

The Centre has asked people to be vigilant on rising water levels and also advised them to evacuate from unstable slopes if the showers continue for the next 24 hours to minimise disasters due to landslides, rock falls in Kegalle, Galle, Kalutara, Matara, Hambantota districts.

"People of Bulathkohupitiya, Deraniyagala, Yatiyantota, Dehiowita, Baddegama,Yakkalamulla, Neluwa, Thawalama, Bulathsinhala, Agalawatta, walallawita, Baduraliya, Kotapola, Pasgoda, Pitabeddara, Mulatiyana, Walasmulla and Katuwana areas are advised to evacuate," the report said.

The Meteorology Department has predicted that rain and windy condition will continue over the South-Western part of the country due to South-Western monsoon.

"Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Central and North-western provinces. Heavy falls (about 150 mm) can be expected at some places," it said. Sri Lanka Airforce and the Navy are working to provide relief to people stranded by floods with helicopters and boats deployed, an official has said.

Sri Lanka, which has been heavily deforested for cash crops, often witnesses landslides during the monsoon season. Last year, more than 100 people were killed in a massive landslide in the country.

PTI