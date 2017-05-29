Sri Lanka floods: Death toll raises to 164

Colombo, May 29: The death toll from the devastating floods and landslides which hit Sri Lanka has increased to 164 with 104 people still reported missing, the Disaster Management Centre said on Monday.

Over 400,000 people were affected by the severe rains and strong winds that started on May 24 and over 100,000 people were relocated, news agency reported.

People residing in low lying areas towards southern Sri Lanka were advised to evacuate due to the threat of rivers overflowing as the Meteorology Department on Monday warned of more rains followed by strong winds.

The Meteorology Department said that "the depression in the east central Bay of Bengal had intensified in to a Cyclonic storm 'MORA' but was now further moving away from the island."

Under its influence cloudy skies, windy and showery conditions are expected over the country, the Department warned.

"Strong winds about 80km/ph can be expected over the country these wind conditions are especially expected over the western slope of the central hillsand surrounding sea areas," the Department said in its latest weather report.

It also said that "rains or thundershowers would occur at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, North-western and Central provinces."

Heavy rains above 100 mm could be expected at some places, particularly in the Western slope of the central hills.

Aid continues to pour into Sri Lanka

Tri forces along with rescue teams continued search and rescue operations while many other teams were also seen distributing dry ration and food to those who remained in their houses which were partially inundated.

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena who visited some of the worst affected areas over the weekend has assured immediate relief to the victims and has pledged to build new homes.

IANS