SPIEF 2017 Forum is an opportunity for India to boost trade ties with Russia

Indian Ambssador to Russia Pankaj Saran on Wednesday said that the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is an opportunity for India to strengthen its economic and trade ties with Russia.

PM Modi & President Putin will be speaking to a noumber of Indian & Russian CEOs on 2 June at SPIEF: Pankaj Saran,Indian Ambssador to Russia pic.twitter.com/NDHwCWJaun — ANI (@ANI_news) May 31, 2017

He further said that India has been invited as a guest country and the first time that an Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited as the guest of honour which is a matter of great privilege

''Modi & President Putin will be speaking to a noumber of Indian & Russian CEOs on 2 June at SPIEF,'' added Saran.

The Indian ambassador also said that attracting Russian investment & tech into India is priority for us, SPIEF is a great opportunity for us.

India & Russia agree that anyone who sponsors terrorism must be combated within the framework of international law.

OneIndia News