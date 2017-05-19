Speeding car kills one, injures 20 at Times Square, terror ruled out

A speeding car plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk at the Times Square, New York killing one and injuring about 20 others. The driver was taken into custody and tested for alcohol. Police do not suspect a link to terrorism, but the bomb squad had responded as a precaution to check the vehicle.

Pandemonium erupted when the vehicle crashed through the prime tourist location and came to rest with two of its wheels in the air, witnesses said. The vehicle leaned on a lamppost and steel barriers intended to block vehicles from getting onto the sidewalk.

Times Square

The 26-year-old driver from the Bronx was taken into custody and was undergoing tests for alcohol, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press. The man has a history of driving while intoxicated, according to the law enforcement official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the investigation was ongoing.

The White House said President Donald Trump has been "made aware" of the situation in Times Square and will continue to receive updates as the situation unfolds. Press secretary Sean Spicer tweeted that Trump was briefed before New York authorities confirmed the death.

