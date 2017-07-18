South Korea says Pyongyang yet to respond to its peace offer

Seoul, July 18: South Korea's Defence Ministry on Tuesday said North Korea is yet to respond to Seoul's offer to hold talks on military affairs to ease tensions on the Korean peninsula.

Ministry spokesman Moon Sang-kyun said there has been no response from Pyongynag to Seoul's dialogue overtures, saying the ministry would take additional actions in accordance with North Korea's response, Xinhua news agency reported.

The ministry made an official proposal to North Korea for holding the dialogue of the military authorities to stop any hostile acts near the military demarcation line (MDL).

Seoul requested the dialogue be held on Friday at Tongilgak, a building on the North Korean side of the truce village of Panmunjom.

North Korea's state-run daily Rodong Sinmun on Saturday published an article branding the South Korean president's offer of cross-border rapprochement as misleading.

IANS