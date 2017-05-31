Social media users mock Donald Trump for misspelled 'covfefe' tweet

United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday misspelled  tweet, which have since been not deleted nor replaced with the correct spelling.

Social media users were quick to jump on the mistakes. Around midnight on Wednesday, Trump tweeted, "Despite the constant negative press covfefe". The tweet, sent at 12:06 a.m, was favorited nearly 10,000 times in one minute and drew ridicule of online Trump critics.

The post is now not available and till now no clarification has been given so far. Several media reports also said that the number of Trump's Twitter followers jumped by 5 million in 3 days, implying the new followers could be fake or bought to inflate his popularity. Twitter, however, said the reports were untrue.

