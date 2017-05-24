Slap for Pak as ex-ISI officer admits Jadhav was captured in Iran

In a tight slap for the lies that Pakistan has been telling, Amjad Shoaib, an ex-ISI official has admitted that Kulbhushan Jadhav was captured from Iran. This negates Pakistan's claims that Jadhav was caught in their own country on charges of spying.

India has repeatedly maintained that Jadhav was on business and Pakistan had captured him from Iran and planted a false case on him. This admission by the ex-ISI official is a shot in the arm for India which is arguing a case on Jadhav before the International Court of Justice.

Sources say that a decision on whether or not to include the admission by the former ISI official in the arguments would be taken soon. We will have to consult with the legal team before taking any such decision, a highly placed source informed.

On May 18, the ICJ had stayed the execution of Jadhav. The final hearing on the matter is yet to commence and a final decision on the case is expected to be out only in August.

India had sought a directive to Pakistan to set aside the execution of Jadhav. India had also said that Pakistan had on 16 occasions denied consular access to Jadhav which in itself was faulty.

