Six-day, four-nation tour: PM Modi leaves for France

St. Petersburg, June 3: Concluding his engagements in Russia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday left for France on the final leg of his six-day, four-nation tour of Europe.

On Saturday, Modi will hold his first meeting with newly elected French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

Earlier on Friday, Modi attended for the first time the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, an annual business and economic event hosted by the Russian President.

He also attended a collective meeting of Governors of 16 regions of Russia.

On the sidelines of the summit, Modi met UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern, and Chairman of the Eurasian Economic Union Tigran Sargasyan.

The Indian Prime Minister arrived here on Wednesday on the third leg of his six-day, four-nation tour of Europe. Prior to Russia, he visited Germany and Spain.

IANS