Sikkim stand- off: Indian army should learn from 'historical lessons', says China

Beijing, June 29 : China on Thursday warned India it will escalate the current border row if it did not withdraw troops from Chinese territory and said this was a precondition for a meaningful dialogue to settle the boundary issue, warning that the Indian Army should learn 'historical lessons', in an oblique reference to the 1962 war.

Beijing said it had pictures of Indian troops trespassing the Chinese border.

Talking to the media, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang displayed the photos from the lectern for a few seconds. The pictures were not clear from a distance.

Lu said these will be put up on the Foreign Ministry website after the press briefing.

"We again urge the Indian side to abide by historical boundary convention, respect Chinese territorial sovereignty and withdraw the troops to the Indian side of the boundary to avoid further escalation.

"This is the precondition for the settlement of the incident and also the basis for us to conduct a meaningful dialogue."

By Chinese territory, Lu meant Donglong or Doklam, a disputed territory between China and Bhutan where troops from the People's Liberation Army and the India Army had scuffled.

Following the face-off, China has suspended the pilgrimage to Kailash Mansarovar in Tibet where Indians travel via Nathu La Pass, which is shut now.

Lu said the fact of Indian troops crossing into Chinese territory was undeniable.

"It is violating our historical boundary conventions as well as promised Indian government. I can show you the pictures and photos concerning borders trespassed by Indian troops."

China also brushed aside Bhutan's protest against Beijing building a road towards a Bhutanese Army camp in Zomplri area of Doklam or Donglong, calling the construction just and lawful in Chinese territory".

Bhutan has issued a demarche to the Chinese Embassy over the incident in New Delhi since both countries have no diplomatic ties.

"Donglong has been Chinese territory since ancient time. This is an indisputable territory and we have adequate legal basis concerning this," Lu said.

"And this is just a sovereign action by China to conduct the road construction in its territory. This is totally justifiable and lawful."

Barring India and Bhutan, China has settled its land border dispute with its remaining 12 neighbours.

IANS