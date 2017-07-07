Signed photograph seals ‘friendship’ deal between Modi, Netanyahu

Jerusalem, July 7: The meetings between Narendra Modi and Benjamin Netanyahu during the former's recent trip to Israel have been extensively talked about for the kind of bonhomie shared between the two world leaders.

Both looked totally at ease with each other as they hugged and shook hands several times during Prime Minister Modi's "historic" trip to the nation. The moment PM Modi landed in Jerusalem, his Israeli counterpart welcomed him by addressing the Indian PM as "my friend Modi".

After spending three days together, when PM Modi was about to leave Israel, his "new" friend gifted him a special souvenir.

The special gift is in the form of a signed photograph of the two saying, "To Prime Minister Narendra Modi with deepest friendship on your historic visit to Israel".

The signed photograph was of the two leaders standing at the Olga beach.

PM Modi thanked his Israeli counterpart for the hospitality as he tweeted, "Thank you my friend, PM @netanyahu for the signed photo, your kind words, amazing hospitality & passion towards #IndiaIsraelFriendship.(sic)"

Thank you my friend, PM @netanyahu for the signed photo, your kind words, amazing hospitality & passion towards #IndiaIsraelFriendship. pic.twitter.com/1jUtMG3F85 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 6, 2017

Modi is the first PM from India to visit Israel. During his stay, Modi signed several important deals, including those related to technology and agriculture to name a few, with the Israeli government.

Looking at the camaraderie shared between the two leaders, India and Israel are going to have a strong partnership in the coming days.

OneIndia News