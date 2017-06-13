Shots fired at Munich subway station; 1 injured

A female police officer was "seriously" wounded and several more people injured in a shoot-out at a train station in Munich, Germany. One person has been detained and a police operation is currently underway.

The German police tweeted 'Several people' wounded by shots at Munich rail station. 

Munich police spokesman Michael Riehlein said the incident occurred Tuesday morning when police were carrying out a check at the Unterfoehring subway station. The report says during the check a weapon was fired but could not immediately say whether it was fired by police or by a suspect.

Police have cordoned-off the area.

However, German radio said that police have said the incident was "probably not" terrorism-related.

(With agency inputs)

Story first published: Tuesday, June 13, 2017, 13:44 [IST]
