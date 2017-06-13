Shots fired at Munich subway station; 1 injured

A female police officer was "seriously" wounded and several more people injured in a shoot-out at a train station in Munich, Germany. One person has been detained and a police operation is currently underway.
The German police tweeted 'Several people' wounded by shots at Munich rail station.
Suburban train station #Unterföhring – Several persons wounded by gunshots. Police woman seriously wounded. One person has been arrested.— Polizei München (@PolizeiMuenchen) June 13, 2017
Munich police spokesman Michael Riehlein said the incident occurred Tuesday morning when police were carrying out a check at the Unterfoehring subway station. The report says during the check a weapon was fired but could not immediately say whether it was fired by police or by a suspect.
Police have cordoned-off the area.
However, German radio said that police have said the incident was "probably not" terrorism-related.
(With agency inputs)