Suicide bombing at Imam Khomeini shrine after attack in Iran parliament: 1 killed, 2 injured

At least one security guard killed and two others injured in a shooting reported inside Iran Parliament on Wednesday. Initial reports say at least three attckers have taken hostage insaide the parliament.

The armed men walked to gate one of Iran's Parliament at about 10:15 AM this morning and charged at the security guards. The armed men shot and injured some of the secuirty guards. No information is yet available of the identity of the shooter, reported Mehr news agency.

It is reported that the three armed men have fled to the north building of parliament where the office of lawmakers is located, and are currently based there.

Meanwhile, an explosion was reported at mausoleum of Imam Khomeini in southern Tehran. The suicide bomber in Imam Khomeini shrine was reportedly a woman. She blew up herself outside shrine on western yard. As per reports, one explosive device has been defused near Imam Khomeini shrine this morning.

The shooting incident happened a Presidential elections were held in Iran last month, the twelfth such election in Iran. Rouhani was re-elected for a second term. According to results announced by the Interior Ministry, Rouhani received 23.5 of 41 million votes counted. His closest rival, Ebrahim Raisi, received 15.7 million votes.

