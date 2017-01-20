Shinzo Abe pledges unchanging allegiance to US under Trump

Shinzo Abe met Donald Trump in New York in November last year, shortly after the election win.

Tokyo, Jan 20: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says he plans to visit the US as soon as possible to meet with Donald Trump after the new American president's inauguration.

Abe said on Friday in an annual policy address to parliament that the US-Japan alliance is an "unchanging principle" for his country's foreign and security policy.

File photo of Shinzo Abe

Japan is worried about how Trump's "America first" policy will affect US commitment to the Asia region, as well as the fallout from any heightened tensions with China and North Korea.

Abe met Trump in New York in November, shortly after the election win. He was the first foreign leader to meet the president-elect. Trump will be sworn in as president on Friday.

