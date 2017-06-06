Sher Bahadur Deuba elected 40th Prime Minister of Nepal

Nepal Parliament on Tuesday elected Nepali Congress president Sher Bahadur Deuba as 40th Prime Minister of Nepal. Deuba, 70, was the sole candidate to contest in the prime minister election as the main opposition UML or any other party didn't register their candidacies.

Deuba had the support of more than 50% of the lawmakers needed for his election to the top post.

The election was earlier slated to be held on Sunday but was postponed to Tuesday after the main opposition CPN-UML launched a protest over re-election in a ward.

Prachanda resigned on May 24 after a brief stint of nine months, honouring a power sharing understanding with the ruling coalition partner Nepali Congress to hand over the country's leadership to the largest party in Parliament.

Deuba served as the prime minister from 1995 to 1997, from 2001 to 2002, and from 2004 to 2005. Deuba was sacked by the then King Gyanendra Shah in 2005 over failure to hold elections and bring Maoist rebels to a round table negotiation.

