Mexico City, Dec 21: At least 36 persons were killed and 72 injured in an explosion at a fireworks market outside Mexico City on Tuesday. The blast hit the San Pablito fireworks market, about 2,032km outside the city, BBC reported.

Some reports suggest a higher death toll. The Mexico State Red Cross said 25 ambulances had been dispatched.

Locals have been told to avoid the area and keep roads clear.

CNN reported that an emergency response team is at the spot to assess the damage. State governor Eruviel Avila said the top priority was to care for the injured, and officials had been dispatched to the scene.

OneIndia News