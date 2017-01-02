Selfie with crocodile leaves French tourist severely injured in Thailand

Bangkok, Jan 2: A 41-year-old French woman was bitten by a crocodile while posing to take a selfie with the ferocious reptile in Thailand's Khao Yai National Park. Muriel Benetulier wanted to be photographed with the crocodile and tried to get close to the reptile.

She squatted near the crocodile and had a photo taken. But as she was getting up, she tipped to one side and the crocodile snapped her left leg, authorities at the national park said.

She suffered a severe bite wound, said Thanya Netithammakul, head of the National Park, Wildlife and Plant Conservation Department. He said the incident was reported by the park chief, Kanchit Srinoppawan.

Netithammakul said that tourists nearby said Benetulier visited the park with her husband and the couple came across a crocodile lurking in the water. The victim has been taken to a nearby hospital, Bangkok Poast reported.

Netithammakul said that signboards were put up warning visitors about the crocodiles. Tourists were told to keep to the nature trail. Park staff were also stationed along the route to offer assistance.

PTI