Second Indian ship Shardul reaches colombo with relief material

Colombo, May 28: Indian Naval Ship Shardul with relief materials for people affected by floods in Sri Lanka reached Colombo Port on Sunday. The ship is carrying additional relief material requested by Sri Lankan authorities including more inflatable boats.

The death toll from Sri Lanka's worst floods since 2003 on Sunday rose to 126, as security forces and rescuers stepped up search and rescue operations after weather condition improved and floodwaters receded.

Sources in the External Affairs Ministry said that another ship INS Jalashwa has also set sail from Visakhapatnam to join the relief efforts. It is expected to reach Colombo within two days. INS Jalsahwa is an even larger LPD landing platform dockclass of ship, which can carry large amounts of relief material and is ideally suited to conduct humanitarian assistance and disaster relief missions. Medical and diving teams along with boats and helicopters are also being sent on board INS Jalashwa to assist Sri Lanka.

On Saturday, INS Kirch with relief materials had reached Colombo Port, which was received by Indian High Commissioner Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister Ravi Karunanayake at the Port. INS Shardul, is the second ship that has rushed to Sri Lanka with relief materials.

Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Ravi Karunanayake, who was present to receive the ship, said that we are grateful to India for sending relief at such a short notice so quickly." He said India's move to send relief materials demonstrated the Indo-Lanka relations which are at an excellent level.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed condolences over the loss of lives and property due to flooding and landslides in the island nation.

Meanwhile, he had assured that India stands with Sri Lanka in this hour of need and also informed that another relief ship for further assistance will reach Colombo.

Around 4,23,068 people belonging to 1,09,773 families were affected in 15 districts due to the flood situation, the Disaster Management Centre said.

