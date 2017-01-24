Sean Spicer hosts first press conference of Trump administration

Sean Spicer has been upset with the media for what he called deliberate attempt of media to minimise the enormous support that had gathered on the National Mall for Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Washington, Jan 24: White House spokesman Sean Spicer gave his first "official" press conference of the Trump administration Monday afternoon.

"I think sometimes we can disagree with the facts," CNBC quoted Spicer as saying. "Our intention is never to lie to you."

White House press secretary Sean Spicer speaks at the White House. Image courtesy: PTI.

Spicer's appearance before the White House press corps is his first after blasting reporters on Saturday evening over what he called "deliberately false reporting" by some media outlets about the size of crowds at US President Donald Trump's inauguration the day before.

"Photographs of the inaugural proceedings were intentionally framed in a way, in one particular tweet, to minimise the enormous support that had gathered on the National Mall," Spicer fumed that day.

He went on to claim that "this was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration -- period -- both in person and around the globe." Spicer left that short press briefing without answering any questions.

Spicer's claims were undercut by timestamped aerial photos showing much sparser crowds on the Mall during Trump's inauguration than the crowds that gathered for Barack Obama's swearing-in as President in 2009.

Washington, D.C.'s transit system also reported lower ridership on the system in comparison to Barack Obama's first inauguration.

