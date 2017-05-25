Manchester: Suspicious package keeps Army, bomb disposal unit on toes

Manchester witnessed tense moments on Thursday when the British Army and bomb disposal squad made their way into block of flats in Hulme. A suspicious package that had authorities on their toes was later deemed safe.

The Greater Manchester police Twitted that army had been deployed after a call from Hulme about a suspicious package was received. The area was cordoned off even as bomb disposal squads made their way through.

UPDATE - This incident has now been deemed safe and the cordon has been removed. Apologies for any confusion. pic.twitter.com/xdE9jqODeN — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 25, 2017

Earlier the Greater Manchester police stated that an emergency call was made from a college in Trafford but a clarification on the spot was put out later. After minutes of Army's deployment, the suspicious package was deemed safe. Cordon at one end of Linby street where the teams were deployed was removed. However, a small area around the Hulme Court block of flats continued to be cordoned off.

OneIndia News