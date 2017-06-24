Saudi foils major terror attack on Grand Mosque in Mecca

Saudi Arabia has thwarted two major terror strikes on the Grand Mosque in Mecca. Security spokesperson of the Saudi Interior Ministry, Mansour al-Turki said two separate attacks were planned in Mecca and a third in Jeddah.

The first terror plot was foiled in the Assila district of Makkah, while the second was thwarted in Ajyad al Masafi neighbourhood.

A suicide bomber, who was hiding in a house in a Mecca neighborhood, opened fire on security forces and later blew himself up as authorities closed in.

Al Arabiya said five others were arrested, including one woman. Six people were injured along with five members of the security forces.

OneIndia News