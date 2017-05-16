Saudi Arabia to get rid of foreign workers in Public sector by 2020

A bad news for government job seekers in Saudi Arabia. The Ministry of Civil Service has asked all ministries and government departments to get rid of all expatriate workers within three years, reports Saudi Gazette.

According to reports, the ministry said that there were 70,000 expats in the public sector at the end of last year (2016).

"There will be no expatriate workers in the government after 2020," he told a meeting" the Saudi Gazette quoted Deputy Minister Abdullah Al-Melfi. "The complete nationalization of government jobs is an important objective of the National Transformation Program 2020 and the Kingdom's Vision 2030," Malfi said.

What is National Transformation Program 2020 ?

Saudi Arabia approved its National Transformation Program, a key part of a blueprint to prepare the kingdom for the post-oil era. The plan outlines a number of initiatives to be undertaken by different ministries.

The NTP is part of Vision 2030, being spearheaded by the Council of Economic and Development Affairs chaired by Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The NTP aims to boost non-oil revenue to SR530 billion by 2020, creating some 450,000 non-government jobs.

OneIndia News