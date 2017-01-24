Saturn's icy moon looks like a giant golf ball in space!

Tethys, one of Saturn's larger icy moons, vaguely resembles an golf ball (some say eyeball) floating off into space in a view from NASA's Cassini spacecraft. The resemblance is due to the enormous crater, Odysseus, and its complex of central peaks.

Like any solar system moon, Tethys (1,062 kilometers across) has suffered many impacts. These impacts are a prime shaper of the appearance of a moon's surface, especially when the moon has no active geological processes. In this case, a large impact not only created a crater known as Odysseus, but the rebound of the impact caused the mountainous peaks, named Scheria Montes, to form in the center of the crater.

This view looks toward the leading side of Tethys. North on Tethys is up and rotated 1 degree to the left. The view was acquired at a distance of approximately 3,67,000 kilometers from Tethys with an image scale of 2 kilometers per pixel.

The Cassini mission is a cooperative project of NASA, the European Space Agency and the Italian Space Agency. The Jet Propulsion Laboratory, a division of the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena, manages the mission for NASA's Science Mission Directorate, Washington. The Cassini orbiter and its two onboard cameras were designed, developed and assembled at JPL. The imaging operations center is based at the Space Science Institute in Boulder, Colorado.

