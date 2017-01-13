“Sankranti Brings Godavari to Framingham, MA”

Boston, USA, Jan 13th 2017: The South Indian restaurant giant is launching on Sankranthi (Jan 14, 2017) in Framingham, MA to allure food lovers and those who miss Grandma's Indian kitchen.

Godavari, the fastest growing South Indian restaurant chain in the US, is back at where it began with a bang. Godavari is opening its brand-new restaurant in the city of Framingham, MA on Sankranthi (Jan 14, 2017). This would be the second location of the south Indian food giant in the State of Massachusetts, which incidentally is its place of birth.

Godavari Framingham (The Golden Triangle - Massachusetts) will sport a vintage style look and is strategically located just a few steps away from the World Head Quarters of Staples INC, BOSE Music, BJ's Wholesale Club, Super Stop & Shop, TJ MAXX, IDG, Disruptor Beam, Breyers, Leggat McCall, The American Heart Association, The American Cancer Society, Natick Mall, Boston Scientific & there are over a dozen more large corporate giants located in, and along, the borders of the Triangle.

It is also a few minutes away from the "Sri Lakshmi Temple", the biggest temple in the state. Godavari with its location and proven patronage will surely emerge as a favorite among not only among Indians but others too.

The tongue popping Buffet for the grand opening day lunch would include Godavari's exclusive brand new recipes and Pongal Specialties such as "Sankranthi Garelu", "Pesara Pudina Punugulu", "JalliKattu Jeedi Dosa", "Pineapple Rasam", "Dhoni Dondakaya Mamsam Koora", "Velulli Peethala Pulusu", "Pandem Kodi Iguru" and many authentic village specials.

Godavari Framingham will also house a full bar "Kallu Compound" with latest Desi drinks like "Saara Mojito", "Revu Kinda Rum", "Jabardasth Gin" and many more delightful desi cocktails.

"Godavari" brand is already a sensation across the Indians in the World, thanks to the exhaustive South Indian cuisine capturing the desi essence and delivering thousands of miles away.

Godavari Group is being managed by young and energetic entrepreneurs working with a wish to make authentic South Indian food popular on the planet.

"We are happy to be back bigger at place where Godavari journey began. We are happier, because, on the auspicious day of Sankranthi we will begin to serve the foodies. It's not about the number of locations but it is all about the food we serve, taste we deliver and the experience we leave behind" says Varun Madisetty, North East Operations Head and Owner of Godavari Chicago.

For us "Godavari" is a platform to show the world the richness and grandeur of South Indian food". "It is a Godavari family altogether and we are there for one another," he adds.

"Travelling with Godavari is always fun and exciting and more like a family rather than just owning a single location" says Ajay Vemula and Ajay Kanyadhara who have been associated with Godavari since the opening of Godavari New York.

Godavari Charlotte is the latest member of the family and here is the link to the Grand Opening trailer of the biggest Indian restaurant of Charlotte: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=roXRYh01iys

Godavari will expand rapidly in 2017 with many cities such as Columbus, OH | Bloomington, IL | Los Angeles, CA | Nashville, TN | Harrisburg, PA & Detroit, MI on its radar.

Just a matter of time for the food lovers! Godavari is also expanding its operations at the Boston headquarters making the restaurant one of the biggest in entire New England Area.

The Team Godavari will also spring some wonderful surprises for food lovers with many innovative concepts as a New Year gift.

We love to serve the food you crave @:

GODAVARI FRAMINGHAM,

1656 WORCESTER ROAD,

FRAMINGHAM, MA - 01702.

Thanks again.... Hope you all enjoy our cooking....

CONTACT:

Mr. Uday G

201-381-7494

Framingham@godavarius.com

www.GodavariUS.com

