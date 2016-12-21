Russian envoy's assassin was Gulenist, says Turkey

Ankara, Dec 21 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that the killer of the Russian ambassador in Ankara was "a member of the Gulenist terror network", media reported.

"All his connections, from where he was educated to his links, point to FETO," Erdogan was quoted by Dogan News Agency. The government refers to the followers of Gulen as the "Gulenist Terrorist Network." Erdogan said initial investigations suggested the gunman had foreign links.

On Monday, Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov was delivering a speech at the Contemporary Arts Gallery in Ankara's central Cankaya district when an off-duty Turkish police officer opened fire, critically wounding him. Karlov was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

IANS