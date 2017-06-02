Russia's relations with Pak will not affect ties with India: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said that Moscow's relations with Pakistan will not affect its ties with India, whom it considers a trusted partner, said reports.

During an interaction with media, Putin said that Russia has "deep cooperation" in delicate areas such as missiles with India.

"Russian President Putin had said earlier also that Russia's relationship with other countries will not dilute its relationship with India," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Gopal Baglay told media in St Petersburg.

Putin, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in St Petersburg today, said, "A special nature of trust and friendship exists in the relations between the two countries and its people."

Modi said both nations believe in the benefit and happiness of all.

"In relations there are ups and downs but India and Russia have not seen ups and down in their relations," Modi said.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi invited Russian companies to partner Indian firms in setting up manufacturing facilities to make high-tech defence equipment in India.

Addressing CEOs of the two countries after the annual bilateral summit here, Modi said India had last month approved a policy to allow local private companies to work with foreign players to manufacture defence equipment in a bid to cut reliance on imports.

"Defence is a key area where India and Russia can cooperate. I appreciate President Putin's role in enhancing India-Russia ties," Modi said.

OneIndia News