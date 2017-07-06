Russia intervened in US presidential elections: Trump

Russia could have interfered in the US presidential elections 2016, US President Donald Trump said. The statement comes just a day before his first face to face meeting with the Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump, speaking to reporters in Poland, cast doubt on the assertion that 17 intelligence agencies had found that Russia had intervened in the election, saying it had only been three or four.

"I've said it very simply. I think it could very well have been Russia. I think it could well have been other countries. I won't be specific. But I think a lot of people interfere," Trump said during a visit to Warsaw.

Trump also repeated his claims that former President Barack Obama knew that Russia was meddling in the election.Trump said Obama "choked" and "did nothing" because he believed Democrat Hillary Clinton would win the election.

OneIndia News