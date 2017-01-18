Russia extends Edward Snowden's asylum till 2020

Moscow, Jan 18: Russia on Wednesday extended Edward Snowden's asylum till 2020, a Russian foreign ministry spokesperson said. Russia said that the US whistleblower will not be extradited even if relations improved with Donald Trump, who is set to be sworn-in on Friday.

It was said by a former CIA director that Putin might extradite Snowden, even though there is no extradition treaty between Russia and USA.

Snowden sought asylum in 2013 after he leaked information about American intelligence and surviellance operations. He has been living in Russia since 2013 when he got stuck in the transit area at a Moscow airport after the United States cancelled his passport.

Snowde is yet to comment on his extended stay in Russia.

The announcement comes as US President Barack Obama commuted the prison sentence of Chelsea Manning, who was convicted for leaking more than 700,000 US documents.

(With PTI inputs)

OneIndia News