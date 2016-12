Islamabad, Dec 22: At least seven Pakistani nationals were killed in a rocket attack on a cargo ship off the Yemen coast, Geo News reported on Thursday.

All the crew members were Pakistani nationals and an officer, identified as Kabir, is said to have saved his life by jumping off the vessel as it started sinking after catching fire, said reports.

The ship MV Joya was heading to Dubai from Egypt when it came under attack in Yemeni waters. There was no claim of responsibility for the attack.

IANS