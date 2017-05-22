Rex Tillerson hopes Rouhani will dismantle terrorism network

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Saturday said recently re-elected Iranian President Hasan Rouhani should use his term to dismantle a network of terrorism.

Tillerson, who is accompanying US President on his Saudi Arabia trip, also hoped Rouhani restores freedom of speech in his country and puts an end to ballistic missile testing.

Trump was earlier critical of former president Obama's administration for lifting economic sanctions from Iran.

Tillerson also called for ending the threat posed by the Islamic State in the region. In the Yeman civil war, Saudi Arabia supports the government while Iran backs the rebel Houthi group.

Trump arrived in Saudi Arabia accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump on Saturday on a two-day trip, beginning his first foreign trip as President that includes visits to Israel, the Vatican City, Belgium and Italy where he is to take part in NATO and G7 summits.

Trump has also signed an arms deal with Saudi. According to the White House, this deal will bolster security in the face of Iranian threats and the package demonstrates the US commitment to partnership with Saudi Arabia, while also expanding opportunities for American companies in the region.

OneIndia News