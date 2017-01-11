Revealed: What makes Barack-Michelle love story so special

Michelle is Barack Obama's best friend.

By:
Chicago, Jan 10: As the outgoing US President Barack Obama gave his farewell speech in Chicago on Tuesday, he not only touched upon geo-political issues, but the popular leader also revealed the secret behind his successful marriage to wife Michelle.

The 55-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner says Michelle is his best friend.

Obamas
A family portrait of Obamas. Picture Credit: Twitter

"Michelle, for the past 25 years, you have been not only my wife and mother of my children, but my best friend," said Obama, while addressing an emotional crowd in his hometown.

Little later, responding to his speech, Michelle, 52, posted a message on Twitter.
"So proud of @POTUS and all that we've accomplished together. An incredible journey filled with remarkable people. I love you Barack. -mo," tweeted Michelle.

The couple has two teenage daughters-- Malia, 18, and Sasha, 15.

Michelle and the couple's two daughters attended Obama's farewell speech ceremony. Sitting in the first row of the crowd, the first lady and elder daughter Malia were seen shedding tears as Obama spoke.

"You took on a role you didn't ask for and made it your own with grace and grit and style and good humor," Obama said. "You made the White House a place that belongs to everybody."

Story first published: Wednesday, January 11, 2017, 10:00 [IST]
