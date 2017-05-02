Retired Pak army brigadier masterminds terror funding through cross-border trade

A retired brigadier of the Pakistan army has been appointed to oversee the funding of terrorism through cross-border trade. NIA sources say that the retired army officer has identified 667 traders through whom the funds are being raised. The officer has been identified as Brigadier Ahmed Iqbal, sources say.

NIA officials say that they have examined documents that have been seized from the Trade Facilitation Centres located at Salamabad in Uri and Chakkan-da-Bagh in Poonch district. These documents would help the agency get a better picture of how cross border trade is funding terror activities in India.

The biggest draw is the California almonds. They are sourced at Rs 350 from Pakistan and sold at Rs 650 in India. There are a select set of traders who work on the pay rolls of terrorist organisations who carry out this trade for them. NIA officials say that the worry is that a bulk of the traders are on the payrolls of terrorist groups either out of choice or fear.

Investigators have stumbled upon crucial evidence regarding terror funding along the Line of Control through the sale of dry fruits and food products. The modus operandi adopted by terror groups in selling products at a higher cost and using the profits to fund subversive activities in India was discovered by the National Investigation Agency.

It was found that cross border traders had been tapped by terror groups to help raise funds for terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir. Investigators were stumped to find out that terror funding continued unabated despite the decision on demonetisation wiping out the fake currency network.

There is a select network of traders that the terror groups have tapped into to further their agenda. These traders work under terror groups such as the Hizbul Mujahideen and the Lashkar-e-Tayiba, an NIA official informed.

