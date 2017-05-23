Retd CRPF official denied Canada entry on ground he serves govt engaging in terrorism

A retired CRPF official has been denied entry at Vancouver airport, in Canada by immigration authorities on charges of serving a government that engages in "terrorism, systematic or gross human rights violations, or genocide".

Tejinder Singh Dhillon, a retired as inspector general of police of Central Reserve Police Force was declared inadmissible under Canada's immigration and refugees protection act, reported Hindustan Times.

The newspaper reported that a document given to Dhillon at the airport stated he was a "prescribed senior official in the service of a government that, in the opinion of the Minister, engages or has engaged in terrorism, systematic or gross human rights violations, or genocide, a war crime or a crime against humanity".

In a telephone conversation to the paper, Dhillon, who returned to India after being denied entry, said he had been travelling to Canada for more than 30 years and had visited several times as a serving officer of the CRPF. He said he had a Canadian visa issued in India that was valid till 2024.

A reply from the immigration department is yet to be received, nor has one been forthcoming from the Canadian Border Services Agency, says the report.

However, the Ministry of External Affairs stated that such characterisation of CRPF completely unacceptable. It assured that the matter is taken up with Canada.

OneIndia News