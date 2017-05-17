"Reports on Trump revealing secrets to Lavrov is political schizophrenia," says Vladimir Putin

The President of Russia Vladimir Putin said that reports about US President Donald Trump revealing security secrets to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov were 'political schizophrenia'. "If the US administration deems it possible, we are ready to provide the Senate and Congress with the transcript of the conversation between Lavrov and Trump," Putin said at a press conference. The press meet was held following a meeting with the Italian prime minister on Wednesday.

Putin's statement was followed up by Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov who clarified that 'there was no audio recording of the Trump-Lavrov meeting, and the only form of record available was a transcript'. The statement from the Russian premiere comes after the Washington Post claimed that President Trump had revealed highly classified information to the Russian foreign minister and ambassador during a White House meeting on May 10.

"We are seeing in the US a developing political schizophrenia. There is no other way I can explain the accusations against the acting US president that he gave away some secrets to Lavrov," Putin said mocking the claims made by the US press. He did, however, add that it was an internal matter of the United States and Russia had no plans to interfere.

OneIndia News