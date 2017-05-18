Read the Kulbhushan Jadhav order by ICJ here

The International Court of Justice today directed Pakistan not to hang Kulbhushan Jadhav until it rules on the merits of the case. The ICJ held that it would give a ruling on the merits of the case and until such time the former naval officer accused by Pakistan of being a spy cannot be hanged.

India filed its request for the indication of provisional measures on May 8, the same day it initiated proceedings against Pakistan in a dispute concerning alleged violation of Article 36 of the Vienna Convention on Consular relations.

In its conclusion the court said that Pakistan shall take all measures at its disposal to ensure that Jadhav is not executed pending the final decision in the proceedings.

The court held that the circumstances of Jadhav's arrest remains disputed.

Pakistan shall take all measures at its disposal to ensure that no execution takes place until the disposal of the petition, the ICJ held.

