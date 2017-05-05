Rawalpindi police file report against Pakistan PM for 'Anti-army' Speech

The Pakistan police have registered a report against their Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Rawalpindi. The Nawaz Sharif faces charges for allegedly 'provoking people and creating hatred against the Pakistan armed forces'.

The report was registered at the Civil Line police in Rawalpindi on Wednesday. It was filed by advocate Ishtiaq Ahmed Mirza who claimed to be the chairman of the 'IM Pakistan' party. The one-page report is not a FIR but is locally referred to as 'roznamcha'. Pakistan's The Dawn newspaper reported that the complaint claimed to have received a video clip on WhatsApp which showed a man making a speech against the Army. He said that the man delivering the speech was Sharif himself. The complaint further states that the speech was allegedly provoking people and creating hatred against the armed forces.

The complainant asked for a case to be registered against Sharif, who is the head of the PML-N party. Mirza claimed that his political party was registered with the Election Commission of Pakistan, the report quoted.

OneIndia News