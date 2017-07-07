Rape suspect comments on his own 'Wanted' Facebook post

San Francisco, July 7: In a bizarre turn of events, a man suspected of rape and kidnapping in the US, commented on the police's Facebook post requesting information about none but himself.

The Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office in North Carolina, in a Facebook post on Tuesday, asked for the public's help in tracking down 28-year-old Derek Helms, according to a New York Post report on Thursday.

Surprisingly, Helms replied to the post which shared his mugshot to thank a colleague that responded that he was a "great guy".

"Thanks bud, really appreciate it enjoyed working with y'all guys [as well]. truth coming out [before] long vindictive and [spitefulness] and some [crooked] cops," he wrote.

Within minutes of his comment, the officials responded to tell him that he needed to turn himself in.

