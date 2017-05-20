Rakhi Sawant slams Trump; asks Americans to elect PM Modi as US President

Bollywood actress, Rakhi Sawant, known for making controversial statements, has found a new 'target'. This time she has decided to attack none other than US President Donald Trump, who is also infamous for his remarks against Muslims and women.

In a video, Sawant, who was missing from public appearances for some time now, questioned Trump's Islamophobia and sexist remarks against women.

"Is there a bug that bites you every time you see a Muslim? Don't you know that every religion is equal? Why do you talk shit about Muslims?" she questioned.

"You are now the President...then why don't you do something good? Instead of creating war-situations," Sawant advised Trump.

Commenting on Trump's unpalatable remark--Grab them by the p***y--Sawant says, "I will break your eggs!"

In the same video, Sawant once again expressed her admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It seems the actress does not mind to 'give away' PM Modi to the US for the betterment of the Americans.

Advising the Americans, she said, "Dear US people! If you want to brighten up your future, please vote for PM Modi! You guys make our Modi your President!"

She told Trump to control his 'anger'. Sawant advised him to do hot yoga with her.

OneIndia News