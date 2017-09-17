Raising Kashmir issue in UN, a waste of time: India

India's Permanent Representative to the UN Syed Akbaruddin spoke to the media on a range of issues on Saturday, including Kashmir, UNSC reforms and terror emanating from Pakistan, ahead of the UN General Assembly next week.

"Reforms, terrorism, climate change and peacekeeping will be our focus areas at UNGA," Akbaruddin tols news agency ANI in New York.

When asked about Kashmir issue, he said, "Since 40 years it was never discussed formally at UN. If someone raises it they're wasting time."

Assure you that this is an issue we'll never forget. he is a criminal & bringing him to justice is our goal: Syed Akbaruddin on Masood Azhar — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2017

He also said that the UN reforms need to be "broad-based and all-encompassing" and the changes should not be restricted to its Secretariat only.

"We feel that reforms need to be much more broad-based. You cannot have reform only of the Secretariat. Reforms cannot side step issues related to governance of UN bodies," he added.

US President Donald Trump is scheduled to chair a high-level meeting of the UN at its headquarters in New York on September 18 on UN reforms. India, among the 120 countries who have supported the reform efforts of the UN Secretary General will participate in the meeting.

"Winds of change are blowing globally so therefore UN cannot be left aside. So, reform is a major issue in the UN," Akbaruddin said.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will arrive in New York on Sunday. She is expected to address the UN General Assembly on September 23. In addition to her address to the General Assembly, she is likely to have 15-20 bilateral meetings with world leaders and attend several multilateral meetings, during her week-long stay.

OneIndia News with PTI inputs