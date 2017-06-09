Racist rant in US: You are an Indian waiting on an Indian

A racist rant against an Indian has been reported from the United States of America again. You are an Indian waiting on an Indian, was the alleged rant made by a lady at a department store in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

The video of the same was recorded by one Simoni Lovano, 27 on Sunday at the store.

A woman can be heard making bigoted comments against an Indian employee and a Latino family, who she assumes are of Indian descent, Lovano was quoted as saying by NJ.com.

"Send them back to their own (country) country," the unidentified woman can be heard saying in the video. The woman was upset because the family was using coupons, which made the wait in the checkout line longer, Lovano said.

In the minute-and-a-half video, the woman can be heard saying, "You got an Indian waiting on an Indian, that's what it is." "They're not Indian," someone said to her. "I don't know what the hell they are..." the woman says. "That has nothing to do with anything," another person said, according to the video of the incident.

OneIndia News