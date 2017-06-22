Queen's speech does not mention Trump's UK visit

The US President Donald Trump's state visit to the United Kingdom seems to have been shelved for at least two years as it was not included in the Queen's speech, reports said.

The Queen's address on Wednesday mentioned the welcoming of King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain in July and also about many other globe leaders but there was no reference of Trump's visit. Usually, the Queen's speech mentions planned state visits, reported The Telegraph.

According to reports, last week, Trump had reportedly told UK Prime Minister Theresa May, he would not come to UK on a state visit, if there were large-scale protests against him.

Trump had to face the backlash against his visit after he criticized London Mayor Sadiq Khan in his two tweets. Trump had initially criticised Khan for his response to the London Bridge terrorist attack, in doing so, he misquoted London's mayor. Subsequently, Khan's office pointed out Trump's error later but the president responded by accusing London's mayor of making a "pathetic excuse".

Therefore, Sadiq Khan called on the British government to cancel a planned state visit by US President Donald Trump.

Mrs May had extended an invitation to the United States' president just a week after he became the US President.

OneIndia News